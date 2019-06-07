Friday, 7 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Boy, 4, calls out fellow plane passenger for 'stinky' bare feet


Boy, 4, calls out fellow plane passenger for 'stinky' bare feet



The youngster didn't shy from sharing his true feelings.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/31iHDLq
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2