Tuesday, 11 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Delta saves 41 stranded students with a private flight after American Airlines cancels trip


Delta saves 41 stranded students with a private flight after American Airlines cancels trip



Talk about flying in style.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2ZjwFUo
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2