Saturday, 15 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Detroit-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Wyoming after fire scare


Detroit-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Wyoming after fire scare



A Detroit-bound Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Wyoming on Friday after a possible fire in the plane's cargo area was detected. 

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/31C3M7V
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2