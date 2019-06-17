Monday, 17 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Disneyland makes controversial change to classic attraction: 'I am livid!'


Disneyland makes controversial change to classic attraction: 'I am livid!'



One of the oldest attractions in Disneyland just received an upgrade, and fans are not happy about it. In fact, some of them are actually “livid.”

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2x2uOXG
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)