Saturday, 29 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Diver helps woman, 86, recover wedding ring she lost in Pennsylvania lake


Diver helps woman, 86, recover wedding ring she lost in Pennsylvania lake



An 86-year-old woman contacted a scuba diver to find her missing wedding ring in a Pennsylvania lake and was elated when he did--defying the odds.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Xh1bla
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)