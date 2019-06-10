Monday, 10 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Domino's driver arrives at Buckingham Palace with pizzas for 'Elizabeth'


Domino's driver arrives at Buckingham Palace with pizzas for 'Elizabeth'



Police stopped the driver at the security gate and broke the news that someone had likely pranked the pizzeria.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2X63ruQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2