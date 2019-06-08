Saturday, 8 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Fiery plane passengers debate who deserves middle seat armrests


Fiery plane passengers debate who deserves middle seat armrests



One thing isn’t up for debate: Armrests are not for feet.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2K4hw5K
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2