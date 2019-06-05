Wednesday, 5 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Fitness fanatics should rethink daily 10,000-step goal, Harvard study claims


Fitness fanatics should rethink daily 10,000-step goal, Harvard study claims



Since the dawn of our Fitbit, step-tracking culture, we’ve been programed to strive for 10,000 steps a day.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2XrDiDn
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2