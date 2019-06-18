Tuesday, 18 June 2019

FOX NEWS: General Motors president suggests Hummer could return as an electric 4x4 brand


General Motors president suggests Hummer could return as an electric 4x4 brand



Would live up to its name.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WNjLMv
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)