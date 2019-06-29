Saturday, 29 June 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Gone with the Wind' mansion up for auction with $1M opening bid


'Gone with the Wind' mansion up for auction with $1M opening bid



"Take a good look my dear. It's an historic moment you can tell your grandchildren about."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XCfG2s
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)