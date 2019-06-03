Monday, 3 June 2019

FOX NEWS: IHOP renames its burgers 'pancakes' as part of latest marketing campaign


IHOP renames its burgers 'pancakes' as part of latest marketing campaign



As part of its latest marketing stunt, IHOP is bending the English language to its will.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2HS2GNu
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2