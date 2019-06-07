Friday, 7 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Inside the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History's newly renovated dinosaur hall


Inside the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History's newly renovated dinosaur hall



The 31,000-square-foot exhibit roars back to life after a 5-year, $110 million upgrade.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2KyhceP
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2