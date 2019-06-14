Friday, 14 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge looks gorgeous in off-the-shoulder white knitted dress


Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge looks gorgeous in off-the-shoulder white knitted dress



The Duchess of Cambridge always puts her best fashion foot forward, but her latest look has taken effortless glamour to a whole new level.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2F74zUr
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2