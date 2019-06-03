Monday, 3 June 2019

FOX NEWS: KFC starts selling fried chicken skin


KFC starts selling fried chicken skin



People looking to enjoy the taste of KFC's fried chicken skin can get the tasty skin without having to deal with all of that leftover chicken meat.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EQ6GMh
