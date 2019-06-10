Monday, 10 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Krispy Kreme to open flagship store in Times Square, offer 'immersive' doughnut experience


Krispy Kreme to open flagship store in Times Square, offer 'immersive' doughnut experience



Along with exclusive merchandise and stadium-style seating, the flagship location will feature the world's largest "Hot Light."

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2F1qkVU
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2