Monday, 17 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Men with 'dad bods' are happier, more attractive to women, survey claims
Men with 'dad bods' are happier, more attractive to women, survey claims
Men with a slight paunch and a distinct lack of cheese grater abs are officially "more attractive" than they were in the past.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WNJNo3
