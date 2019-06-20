Thursday, 20 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Mother-in-law wears wedding dress to her son's wedding, but not for the reason people assumed


Mother-in-law wears wedding dress to her son's wedding, but not for the reason people assumed



Everyone knows that only the bride is supposed to wear white to a wedding, but apparently, one mother-in-law didn’t know that only the bride is supposed to wear a bridal gown.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2IXSJgM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)