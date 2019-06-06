Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: New York Burger King delivered beef burgers to customers ordering Impossible Whoppers


New York Burger King delivered beef burgers to customers ordering Impossible Whoppers



Burger King is in hot water with Brooklyn vegetarians.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2XCjwFD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2