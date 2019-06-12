- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 12 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Pampers to install 5,000 changing stations in men's rooms after viral social media post sparks outrage
Pampers to install 5,000 changing stations in men's rooms after viral social media post sparks outrage
Pampers announced a new initiative this week that aims at installing 5,000 baby changing tables in men’s rooms across the country after a viral social media post last year sparked outrage among fathers.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2KcA5ET
