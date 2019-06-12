Wednesday, 12 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Pampers to install 5,000 changing stations in men's rooms after viral social media post sparks outrage


Pampers to install 5,000 changing stations in men's rooms after viral social media post sparks outrage



Pampers announced a new initiative this week that aims at installing 5,000 baby changing tables in men’s rooms across the country after a viral social media post last year sparked outrage among fathers.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2KcA5ET
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2