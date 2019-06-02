Sunday, 2 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Pennsylvania amusement park pulls bullet souvenir after controversy


Pennsylvania amusement park pulls bullet souvenir after controversy



A Pennsylvania theme-park found itself caught in the middle of an online debate over a gift shop item.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2XgL0jL
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2