Wednesday, 5 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Pennsylvania woman claims Golden Corral kicked her out for dressing 'too provocatively'
Pennsylvania woman claims Golden Corral kicked her out for dressing 'too provocatively'
A Pennsylvania woman claims she was kicked out of a Golden Corral restaurant last week for being dressed “too provocatively” – despite learning later that the restaurant didn’t have a dress code.
via FOX NEWS
