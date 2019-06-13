Thursday, 13 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Rudy Giuliani lists Palm Beach condo for $3.3 million


Rudy Giuliani lists Palm Beach condo for $3.3 million



Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is selling a two-bedroom condo in Palm Beach for $3.3 million. 

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2RdEqIF
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2