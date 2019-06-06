Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: SeaWorld shuts down roller coaster just two weeks after its opening


SeaWorld shuts down roller coaster just two weeks after its opening



SeaWorld shut down their newest roller coaster… only two weeks after it opened.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2I0NbTy
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2