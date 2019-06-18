Tuesday, 18 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Shoppers slam fashion retailer over cheap bikini: 'Disgusting, questionable ethics'


Shoppers slam fashion retailer over cheap bikini: 'Disgusting, questionable ethics'



Shoppers are upset with fashion retailer Missguided over their £1 ($1.25) bikini promotion, which many have called unethical and bad for the environment.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2KZBcHA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)