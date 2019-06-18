Tuesday, 18 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Skimpy 'micro bikini' from ASOS confuses shoppers: 'When you get dressed and you're still drunk'


Skimpy 'micro bikini' from ASOS confuses shoppers: 'When you get dressed and you're still drunk'



A new micro-swimwear design has emerged.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2MVYqRv
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)