Monday, 3 June 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Technical issue' closes Universal Studios water park; guest claims people 'were electrocuted'


'Technical issue' closes Universal Studios water park; guest claims people 'were electrocuted'



A “technical issue” sent several Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., employees to the hospital, and left some guests complaining about “electric shocks” on social media.

