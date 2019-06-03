Monday, 3 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Tesla sued after 2-year-old accidentally crashes Model X into his pregnant mother


Tesla sued after 2-year-old accidentally crashes Model X into his pregnant mother



Product liability claim filed.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WdCDUS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2