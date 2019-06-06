Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Texans will be able to get beer, wine delivered directly to their homes


Texans will be able to get beer, wine delivered directly to their homes



Texas residents no longer have to leave their houses when they need a drink.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WWbXfS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2