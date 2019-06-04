Tuesday, 4 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Texas family receives Styrofoam prop cake from Walmart in place of graduation cake


Texas family receives Styrofoam prop cake from Walmart in place of graduation cake



A Texas woman was shocked when she cut into her daughter’s graduation cake over the weekend only to find that their local Walmart provided the family with a prop cake made of Styrofoam instead.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JY2qPd
