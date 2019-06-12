Wednesday, 12 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law


Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law, a new provision that supporters say defends the fast-food restaurant and protects religious freedoms. Opponents have argued it discriminates against the LGBT community.

