Thursday, 13 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Traveler unknowingly carries stowaway snake in his travel bag on Hawaii flight


Traveler unknowingly carries stowaway snake in his travel bag on Hawaii flight



The small, non-venomous snake slithered into a man’s carry-on before he departed for Hawaii. He didn’t discover it until he began unpacking at a Maui vacation rental.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2WGRtmS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2