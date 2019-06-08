- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 8 June 2019
FOX NEWS: World’s first 360-degree infinity pool confuses social media: ‘Where are the stairs?’
World’s first 360-degree infinity pool confuses social media: ‘Where are the stairs?’
The world’s first 360-degree infinity pool is could begin construction in London as soon as 2020, according to British pool design company Compass Pools. However, people are confused about how swimmers will get in it.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2IwmpkD
