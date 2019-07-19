- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 19 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Dominican Republic rolls out new safety measures in wake of tourist deaths
Dominican Republic rolls out new safety measures in wake of tourist deaths
Vice Consul General of the Dominican Republic Eduardo Hernandez breaks down the new safety measures and says that his office is going to do a better job of communicating to the American people.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JUzBk4
