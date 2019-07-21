- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 21 July 2019
FOX NEWS: YouTuber caught speeding in new Lamborghini pays ticket, makes donation to police
The YouTuber behind the popular channel “Hoovie’s Garage” was caught speeding in a brand new Lamborghini on Friday and reportedly donated a matching amount of the ticket to an officer’s fund.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30P6gyp
