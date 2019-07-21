Sunday, 21 July 2019

FOX NEWS: YouTuber caught speeding in new Lamborghini pays ticket, makes donation to police


YouTuber caught speeding in new Lamborghini pays ticket, makes donation to police



The YouTuber behind the popular channel “Hoovie’s Garage” was caught speeding in a brand new Lamborghini on Friday and reportedly donated a matching amount of the ticket to an officer’s fund.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30P6gyp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)