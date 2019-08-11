Sunday, 11 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Burger King employees fired after police officer served food with a pig drawn on it


Burger King employees fired after police officer served food with a pig drawn on it



Burger King employees apparently played a cruel joke on a police officer, and it cost them their jobs.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2TuliHy
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)