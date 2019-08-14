Wednesday, 14 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Lost luggage, no internet top worst 'vacation disasters' in new survey


Lost luggage, no internet top worst 'vacation disasters' in new survey



Nearly half of the respondents in a new study say they would categorize having no internet while traveling as a 'vacation disaster.'

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YKvelY
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)