Saturday, 10 August 2019

FOX NEWS: United Airlines passenger accused of hiding video camera in plane's first-class bathroom


United Airlines passenger accused of hiding video camera in plane's first-class bathroom



A Texas man was arrested and charged with video voyeurism Thursday after allegedly hiding a video camera in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines flight this past spring.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KDNgwu
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)