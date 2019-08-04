- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 4 August 2019
FOX NEWS: United pilots arrested, accused of intoxication prior to US-bound flight from UK
United pilots arrested, accused of intoxication prior to US-bound flight from UK
Two United Airlines pilots were arrested at Glasgow Airport in Scotland on Saturday morning after allegedly failing a breath test prior to boarding a flight bound for Newark, N.J..
via FOX NEWS
