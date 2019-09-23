Monday, 23 September 2019

FOX NEWS: British tour company ceases trading, bookings canceled


British tour operator Thomas Cook has ceased trading and all its hundreds of thousands of bookings canceled after the firm failed to secure rescue funding.

