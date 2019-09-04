Wednesday, 4 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Gatwick Airport's 'technical issue' causes 'complete chaos' as many EasyJet passengers fly without luggage


Gatwick Airport's 'technical issue' causes 'complete chaos' as many EasyJet passengers fly without luggage



One man was reportedly left stranded with nothing to wear to his wedding.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MThqPV
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)