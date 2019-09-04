- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 4 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Georgia woman finds racial slur on takeout receipt: 'That's not a word to throw around'
Georgia woman finds racial slur on takeout receipt: 'That's not a word to throw around'
The restaurant owner claimed that the server did not know how to spell the name “Nyjah” and that the racist slur somehow instead ended up on the bill.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30Y5QpO
