Wednesday, 4 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Hurricane Dorian forces Norwegian Breakaway cruise to divert to New Orleans, stranding 200


Hurricane Dorian forces Norwegian Breakaway cruise to divert to New Orleans, stranding 200



Roughly 200 passengers have been stuck in New Orleans.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2HJIahC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)