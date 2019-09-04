Wednesday, 4 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Man proposes to girlfriend for a month without her knowing it, goes viral


Man proposes to girlfriend for a month without her knowing it, goes viral



As so many over-the-top marriage proposals go viral these days, it’s hard to come up with a new and surprising way to pop the question.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LjPnab
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)