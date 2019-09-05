Thursday, 5 September 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's to launch spicy BBQ chicken sandwich, tenders


McDonald's to launch spicy BBQ chicken sandwich, tenders



McDonald's confirmed that they're introducing a spicy chicken sandwich, along with spicy chicken tenders, to their menu.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32wGDDy
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)