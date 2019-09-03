Tuesday, 3 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Newark airport passengers panic, evacuate over active shooter scare: 'Confusion and chaos'


Newark airport passengers panic, evacuate over active shooter scare: 'Confusion and chaos'



Chaos broke out as Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport was evacuated Monday evening over an active shooter scare.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LiipHc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)