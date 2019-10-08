Tuesday, 8 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Barbie and Mattel debut Judge Barbie as latest choice for 'Career of the Year' line


Barbie and Mattel debut Judge Barbie as latest choice for 'Career of the Year' line



“The verdict is in!”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OFcMVR
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)