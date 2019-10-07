Monday, 7 October 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Ghostbusters' Halloween decorations at Pennsylvania restaurant earn praise: 'Whole town is talking about it'


'Ghostbusters' Halloween decorations at Pennsylvania restaurant earn praise: 'Whole town is talking about it'



"We always decorate the building for holidays,” restaurant owner Ryan Dzimiera told Fox News. “This is the first year for Halloween.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2pOuuvn
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)