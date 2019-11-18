Monday, 18 November 2019

FOX NEWS: 7 Milwaukee Popeyes employees fired after chaotic brawl caught on camera


7 Milwaukee Popeyes employees fired after chaotic brawl caught on camera



Chicken with a side of chaos, coming on up.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KyAnV1
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)