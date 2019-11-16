Saturday, 16 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Bar offers women free drinks based on how much they weigh


Bar offers women free drinks based on how much they weigh



A bar in Dubai is making headlines over a promotion offering free drink to women based on how much they weigh.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CRsG8o
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)