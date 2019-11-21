Thursday, 21 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Commuter caught brushing teeth at London railway station: 'Disgusting behavior'


Commuter caught brushing teeth at London railway station: 'Disgusting behavior'



A woman captures images of commuter brushing his teeth at a busy London railway station.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2rZCzhV
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)